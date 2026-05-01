(Video) Agricultural production: Mabouba Diagne highlights “record” results in 18 months in Senegal

The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Mabouba Diagne, affirmed that Senegal recorded “record performances in almost all agricultural speculations” in the space of 18 months, during the first edition of the “Grandes Rencontres du Soleil”.

Speaking on this occasion, he cited several key productions, notably onions, whose production reached 450,000 tonnes. According to him, sufficient storage capacities would have made it possible to avoid any imports this year.

The minister also indicated that potato production amounted to 250,000 tonnes, specifying that, for the first time in Senegal, no imports were necessary for eleven months.

Concerning bananas, Mabouba Diagne reported a production of 112,500 tonnes, stressing that this performance led to the closure of borders to imports, the national market being considered sufficiently supplied.

Furthermore, he reported “record” yields in the Senegal River valley, with levels oscillating between 6.5 and 10 tonnes per hectare, reflecting, according to him, the progress made in agricultural practices and the supervision of producers.