“Le Soleil” and the Cnfplf explore avenues of collaboration April 22, 2026

The general director of the national daily “Le Soleil”, Lamine Niang, received, yesterday, Tuesday April 21, his counterpart from the National Center for Local Civil Service and Training (Cnfplf), Alioune Kébé. The objective is to lay the foundations for lasting collaboration.

Lamine Niang, general director of Sspp “Le Soleil”, publisher of the national daily, welcomed, yesterday, Tuesday April 21, to his premises, Alioune Kébé, his counterpart from the National Center for Local Civil Service and Training (Cnfplf), with a view to future collaboration. During this meeting, several avenues were discussed for a dynamic partnership between the two structures. The sectors to be explored are the popularization of the activities of the Cnfplf, the training of agents of the Sspp “Le Soleil” on issues linked to decentralization, local governance, public service within town halls and departmental councils. Mr. Niang recalled the important role that “Le Soleil” plays in the public information service.

The Cnfplf plans to organize two major activities this year. To this end, he is counting on the support of the newspaper “Le soleil” for better popularization. This concerns the open day, which will be held on April 30, 2026, and the holding of the Territorial Jobs Fair scheduled for October of the same year. According to the general director of the Cnfplf, today there are around 20,000 workers within local authorities, including 8,000 already certified within the local civil service. Regarding the completion of the reform for the certification of agents within local authorities, Alioune Kébé estimated that good collaboration with “Le Soleil” “will lead to a faster and more efficient process, especially with the capacity of the public service media to raise awareness among elected officials and other decision-makers”.

In his opinion, support for journalists in the field is needed to help the Cnfplf as well as training on local governance issues for the benefit of “Sole” journalists. “We will soon restart field tours and having a partner like “Le Soleil” is a major asset,” said Mr. Kébé.

Bada MBATHIE