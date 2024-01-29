Vatican: Faustin Archange Touadéra received by Pope Francis

Pope Francis received in audience on Saturday the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadéra, the Vatican announced.

In Italy as part of the Italy – Africa summit, the Central African President, Faustin Archange Touadéra, was received by the Sovereign Pontiff at the Vatican. Touadera had a twenty-minute discussion with the Pope before subsequently meeting with the head of diplomacy of the Holy See and Cardinal Parolin.

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the discussions focused, according to the Vatican, on the good existing relations between the Holy See and the Central African Republic, also on the important role played by the Catholic Church in the country. in favor of the entire population.

The visit of the Holy Father in 2015 was recalled, this apostolic trip which helped to promote gestures of relaxation between religious confessions. Certain aspects of the social, political and humanitarian situation were then addressed, and hope was expressed for ever more effective cooperation at the international level for the common good of the nation.

During the exchanges, the Holy Father offered Faustin Archange Touadéra a bronze sculpture entitled Dialogue between generations, the volumes of papal documents, this year’s message for peace.