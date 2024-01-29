CAN 2023, Cameroon: things got heated between André Onana and Samuel Eto’o

According to information from Sport News Africa, an altercation took place between Samuel Eto’o and André Onana before the Gambia-Cameroon match (2-3) this Tuesday evening. The non-establishment of the Mancunian goalkeeper was at the origin of the quarrel.

André Onana’s African Cup of Nations is anything but brilliant. The Manchester United goalkeeper missed Cameroon’s first match in Pool C after arriving at the Indomitable Lions den on match day. Lined up for his team’s second outing, the 27-year-old goalkeeper suffered with his team a heavy defeat against Senegal (3-1). The Red Devils player was even at fault for his team’s second goal.

A blunder which cost him his place in the eleven this Tuesday evening against Gambia? In any case, the former Inter Milan was left on the bench in favor of Joseph Ondoa. A choice by coach Rigobert Song which did not please his goalkeeper at all.

According to a source close to the Indomitable Lions, who spoke to the media Sport News Africa, an altercation took place between Onana and the president of the Cameroonian federation Samuel Eto’o. The native of Nkol Ngok flew into a rage after learning that he would not start for this meeting.

However, he eventually calmed down and was even seen supporting his team who overthrew the Scorpions (3-2) at the end of a crazy encounter. A victory which qualifies the Indomitable Lions for the round of 16 of the tournament.