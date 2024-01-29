CAN 2023: Equatorial Guinea eliminated, Guinea in quarter-final

Guinea validated its ticket for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023 after its victory against Equatorial Guinea (1-0) this Sunday evening, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Guinea joins Nigeria and Angola in the quarter-finals of CAN 2023. Syli National validated its ticket for the next stage of the competition after its victory against Equatorial Guinea this Saturday. Against Nzalang Nacional in a contested match at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, the men of coach Kaba Diawara won with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Mohamed Bayo at the very end of the match. The Le Havre striker, preferred to his teammate Serhou Guirassy at kick-off, gave his team victory with a devastating header (1-0, 90th + 8). Guinea therefore qualifies for the quarter-finals and will face the winner of Egypt-DRC. A match scheduled for this evening from 9 p.m. (GMT+1), at the San Pédro stadium.