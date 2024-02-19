Valentine’s Day: Coco Emilia receives lots of gifts from a secret admirer (photo)

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Cameroonian influencer Coco Emilia was spoiled by a secret admirer.

Cameroonian influencer Coco Emilia had a lavish wedding in 2021, with a Congolese businessman named Francis Mvemba. But after the birth of their daughter Sophia, conflicts began to arise. Which led to their separation, even if the divorce has not yet been finalized.

Coco Emilia, also known under the pseudonym Biscuit de Mer in Cameroon, has since been at the heart of rumors concerning a new romance, sparking debate and curiosity on social networks. The nature of her love life has been the subject of much speculation, particularly since she was courted by a man whose identity remains a secret.

Recently, the influencer received an impressive bouquet of fifty roses from this fund. On Valentine’s Day, Wednesday February 14, 2024, she was again showered with gifts by this unknown suitor: multiple bouquets, stuffed animals, famous brand chocolates, designer perfumes, fine alcohols, and other luxury items.

Furthermore, her fan community fervently questions the identity of this man who seems determined to conquer the heart of the influencer. The remarkable attentions of this man towards Coco Emilia only fuel the hypotheses that she is perhaps no longer a heart to be taken.