Prelim Olympic Games 2024 (F): the list of Cameroon against Nigeria

Cameroon’s national coach, Jean Baptiste Bisseck, unveiled the list of Indomitable Lionesses selected for the clash against Nigeria, during the third elimination round of the 2024 Olympics.

After Nigeria, it is the turn of Cameroon to unveil its list of players summoned for the third and final round of the qualifiers for the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. National coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck called on 23 Indomitable Lionesses to do battle with the Super Falcons.

In the lot, we find Brenda Tabe Ebika from Lekié FF, Ndjoah Eto Naomi Leslie from Amazone FAP and Enganemben Annie Félicia from FC Ebolowa, residents of the Cameroonian championship. The usual executives like Aboudi Onguene Gabrielle, Nguiadem Kamdem Annecy Candide and Nchout Njoya Ajara are also in the group.

The Cameroonian players summoned to face Nigeria:

Goalkeepers: Bihina Michaely (Racing Power FC/Portugal), Biya Cathy (Eclair FF/Cameroon), Οnomo Εtaba Christemilie Ornelle (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon)

Defenders: Maague Mariane Inès (Amazone FAP de Yaoundé/Cameroon), Meffometou Tcheno Falonne Claudine (FC Fleury 91/France), Djutchie Segning Orline (Lekié FF/Cameroon), Manbolamo Bodolo Eliane (Atletico Ouriense/Portugal), Ngaseh Mbele Bernadette ( Eclair FF/ Cameroon), Nguiadem Kamdem Annecy Candide (Hakkarigücü Spor/Turkey), Ndzana Fegue Colette (Stade de Reims/France), Yanga Zeh Estelle (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon)

Midfielders: Ndjoah Eto Naomi Leslie (Amazone FAP de Yaoundé/Cameroon), Ngock Yango Grace (EA Guimgamp/France), Meyong Menene Charlene (Stade de Reims/France), Nke Nke Julie Nina (Adana Idmanyudu/Turkey), Omboudou Brigitte (Hakkarigücü Spor/Turkey), Tchengang Vianelle Mireille (FC Roubaix/France)

Forwards: Brenda Tabe Ebika (Lekié FF/Cameroon), Aboudi Onguene Gabrielle (CSKA Moscow/Russia), Enganemben Annie Felicia (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon), Nchout Njoya Ajara (Al-Qadsiah/Saudi Arabia), Ngah Manga Marie Gisèle Divine ( Hakkarigücü Spor/Turkey), Lamine Mana (Le Mans/France)

Reserves: Beulou Brunelle (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon), Maffo Matsing Alice (Louves Minproff/Cameroon), Flora Kameni (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon), Meyegue Bernadette (FC Ebolowa/Cameroon)