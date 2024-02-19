Beach Soccer World Cup: Senegal revives, Egypt eliminated

Senegal relaunched its Beach World Cup after its stunning victory against Colombia (5-3) this Sunday in Dubai. Beaten by Italy (2-6), its second defeat, Egypt is eliminated from the tournament.

Great reaction from Senegal! Beaten from the start by Belarus (4-6), the Beach Lions relaunched their Beach Soccer World Cup on Sunday. The African champions won their first three points in this competition after their victory against Colombia (5-3) last night.

Jostled and led by a team which was playing its first World Cup in this discipline, Mamadou Diallo’s foals managed to turn the game around thanks in particular to the exploits of Pape Ndoye (31st) and Mandione Diagne, author of a double (36th).

With this victory, Senegal moves back to second place in Group C, ahead of Japan, defending champion, punished by Belarus (1-3) in the other meeting in this group. On the third day, the Senegalese will face the Japanese team for a place in the second round. The other clash of the group will pit the Belarusians, already qualified, against the Colombians.

Egypt eliminated

The only representative of North Africa in this tournament, Egypt will not progress beyond the first round of this Beach World Cup. The Pharaohs are eliminated from the competition after their defeat last night against Italy. Already beaten by the United Arab Emirates (1-2), the Egyptians were this time massacred by the Squadra Azzurra (2-6). Next Monday, the Pharaohs will face the United States, also already eliminated, only for honor.