University Football League: avalanche of goals on day seven

The second edition of the University Football League (UFL) kept all its promises this weekend of January 24 and 25, 2026. On the pitch of Dakar Sacré-Cœur, the IPD won against the ISQT, while the UNIPRO got the better of the ESMT. For their part, the ISDD and the BEM respectively dominated the ESCOA and the UAHB, confirming the intensity of this seventh lift.

Organized by All Actions Sport et Business (subsidiary of Kalimo Consulting Group), this edition of the UFL continues to meet the expectations of university football fans.

Group D: The IPD makes the law

To open the ball, the Polytechnic Institute of Dakar (IPD) faced the Higher Institute of Total Quality (ISQT). From the start, the Polytechnicians, dressed in white, increased their attacks. Their domination was rewarded after a quarter of an hour of play by Cheikh Ndiaye, who opened the scoring (1-0).

Stung, the “Blues” of the ISQT reacted and got a clear opportunity, repelled by the IPD goalkeeper. Just before the break, after a great collective action, Papa Amadou Sow doubled the lead (2-0).

Upon returning from the locker room, the ISQT coach makes tactical changes to revive his team. Paid coaching: his team regains control of the ball. The captain is brought down in the area and Alioune Gaye transforms the penalty with composure (2-1).

Despite this reduction in the score, the IPD calmly managed the end of the match and logically won 2-1, taking the lead in group D.

Ngagne Lô, ISQT coach, recognized his team’s defensive shortcomings against opposing pressure:

“My defenders were overwhelmed by their long play and often forgot about the forward attacker. »

Lucid, he assumes his share of responsibility: “In the second half, I changed defenders and we controlled the game better. I should have made this change sooner, but we hope to bounce back to qualify. »

Group F: UNIPRO takes control

The second clash of the day pitted UNIPRO against the École Supérieure Multinationale des Télécommunications (ESMT), two teams still in the running for qualification in Pool F.

In an electric atmosphere animated by the Assiko of Pierro from Sicap-Siko, UNIPRO strikes from the start thanks to Cheikh Cissé. The match gets carried away, the two teams go blow for blow. UNIPRO’s number 10 narrowly missed the break, while ESMT lost its number 18 to injury just before half-time.

Upon returning from the locker room, ESMT returns with better intentions. More incisive, their number 7 pierces the defense but stumbles on the goalkeeper. UNIPRO responded immediately: after a goal disallowed for offside, Abdou Ndiaye (n°10) managed to double the lead (2-0).

The suspense is reborn when Pape Senghor reduces the gap with a long and powerful strike (2-1). But at the end of the match, a quick counter from UNIPRO made the difference. In the action, ESMT goalkeeper Aliou Barro scores against his side (CSC).

Final score: 3-1 for UNIPRO, now sole leader of group F.

The ruthless ISDD, the BEM continues its march forward

The seventh day concluded on Sunday with two spectacular posters.

In the opening, the Higher Institute of Law of Dakar (ISDD) inflicted a heavy defeat on ESCOA (7-3). A true man of the match, Karim Cissé scored five goals, while Ndiame Gueye also participated in the offensive festival. On the ESCOA side, the achievements of Serigne Bara Fall and Ass Mbaye were little consolation in the face of a defense in great difficulty.

In closing, the BEM of Dakar confirmed its good dynamic against the unfortunate finalist of last season, the Ahmadou Hampaté Bâ University (UAHB).

Thanks to achievements by Waly, Cisko and Mohamed Sow, the BEM logically won (3-1). Ousmane Sané’s single goal was not enough to revive the hopes of the UAHB.

Djibril DIAO