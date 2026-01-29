Abdoulaye Fall on Can: “No country opposed Morocco like Senegal did”

The president of the Senegalese Football Federation (Fsf), Abdoulaye Fall, revealed that Senegal resisted and overcame the obstacles of Moroccan leaders to win the 2025 African Cup of Nations (Can).

BAMBEY – The president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), Abdoulaye Fall, took advantage of the Sargal that his hometown, Bambey, dedicated to him to speak about the difficulties that the players of the national team, the technical management and the federals experienced in Rabat (Morocco) during the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN).

According to him, the Lions’ coronation was the result of resistance to overcome the obstacles posed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation after their qualification for the final.

“No country has opposed Morocco like Senegal did. Senegal was the only country that dared to say no and challenge the poor accommodation and training conditions that Morocco offered its opponents during the competition,” he said.

The president of AS Bambey recalled that the FSF refused to stay in a hotel that all the other teams accepted. “We rejected this offer because the hotel is in the city center and our players could not have good concentration. They also wanted our team to train at the Mohammed VI center so they could spy on us,” he added.

Mr. Fall stressed that their opposition to the poor conditions bore fruit, since the Royal Moroccan Football Federation finally reversed these decisions by proposing other alternatives, such as the relocation of training to the annex center of the Moulaye Abdallah complex, the provision of VIP tickets and official box tickets to the entire delegation, as well as the securing of the Lions hotel and the training session the day before the match.

The former president of the Diourbel Football League regretted the fact that Senegal could not challenge the Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndalla, whose appointment was made official on the eve of the final, at 10 p.m.

“The only point on which we remained powerless was the refereeing. When Ablaye called them, they replied that they wanted to protect the referee to avoid pressure,” concluded Abdoulaye Fall.