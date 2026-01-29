Liverpool: delayed debut for nugget Mor Talla Ndiaye

A few days ago, Liverpool formalized the signing of Mor Talla Ndiaye, from Amitié FC. But the young Senegalese player will have to wait before making his debut with the English club’s U21s due to a medical problem.

Mor Talla Ndiaye is living a waking dream. The young Senegalese defender left Amitié FC, in Senegal, to join Liverpool. The nugget must first go through the club’s U21s before hoping to play among the pros. However, he will still have to wait for his debut. Indeed, Rob Page, coach of the Liverpool U21s, revealed a small problem detected during the medical examination of his new protégé. He therefore believes that the beginnings would “take a little more time”. However, he wants to reassure that it is “nothing major, but an element that must be managed”, he reassured in comments relayed by This Is Anfield.

The technician also believes that Mor Talla Ndiaye should start training in the coming weeks.

Rob Page clarified that this medical point did not call into question the player’s integration, affirming that the Senegalese defender should be present in training “in the coming weeks”. As a reminder, the 18-year-old signed a lease until 2030 with Liverpool.

OBN