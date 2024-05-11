UN: Somalia calls for cessation of Manusom in the country

Somalia is calling on the United Nations to end its political mission in the country, which has helped the government restore peace and stability in the face of attacks by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group Al-Shabab.

After more than ten years of presence of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (Manusom) in the country, Somalia has officially asked the UN to end this political mission, whose mandate will end next October .

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi made the request in a letter to the Security Council. He stressed that this decision follows a thorough review of Somalia's strategic priorities.

In his correspondence, the minister praised the crucial role played by the UN mission in promoting peace, stability and development in the country. However, he said it was time to move on to the next phase of the partnership between Somalia and the UN. The minister also stressed that lessons learned from the mission's presence will continue to guide the Somali government's efforts in the future.

Manusom was established in June 2013 by the Security Council to support the Somali authorities in their transition to democracy and the establishment of the rule of law, after more than two decades of conflicts involving clan militias, Islamist groups and criminal gangs.