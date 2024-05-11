Globe Soccer Awards: two Africans in the list of nominees

The race for the title of best player at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards is on, with two African names on the list of nominees: Serhou Guirassy and Mohamed Salah.

Who to succeed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is in the running for a new award at the Globe Soccer Awards. The list of nominees for this individual award was revealed on Thursday, with two Africans in the field: Guinean international Guirassy and Egyptian superstar Salah.

Guirassy is having an exceptional season, posting impressive statistics with 28 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. For his part, Salah maintains his high level of performance, with 24 goals and 13 assists to his credit.

These two African players find themselves competing against other stars of world football, including PSG's Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

The Globe Soccer Awards, which have recognized the best performances in football since 2011, are a highly anticipated event in the world of sport. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for distinctions with six awards to his name. The Norwegian Erling Haaland, currently a Manchester City player, is the holder of the title of best player.

This year, five awards will be awarded at the ceremony, including Best Player, Best Men's Club, Best Women's Club, Best Coach and Best Emerging Player.

The Globe Soccer Awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievements in the world of football, providing deserved recognition to key players in this exciting sport.

The list of nominees for the Globe Soccer Awards: