PSG: Achraf Hakimi reacts to the departure of Kylian Mbappé

Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi reacted to Kylian Mbappé's departure from PSG at the end of the season. And the Parisian player thanked his teammate for the years spent together at the Rouge & Bleu.

It's official. Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG at the end of the season. The French striker formalized his departure from the Parisian club on Friday evening in a long post on his social networks. At the end of his contract next June, the 25-year-old player has decided not to renew his contract.

“Hello everyone. I wanted to address you. Since the time that I warned that I wanted to address all of you. This is my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I am not going to extend it and I will end my adventure in a few weeks. My last match at the Parc des Princes will be Sunday“, he wrote.

An official announcement commented on by the entire football world. Considered his main support in the Parisian locker room, Achraf Hakimi also reacted to this upcoming departure of his “great friend”. And the Moroccan right-back did not fail to show his sadness.

On Instagram, Hakimi posted “THANKS”, accompanied by an emoticon of a king and a crying face. With his departure from PSG now official, it remains to be seen where Kylian Mbappé will bounce back. According to the French and Spanish press, the captain of the Blues should join Real Madrid.