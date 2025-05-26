Uganda announces to suspend any military cooperation with Germany

Uganda has decided to suspend any cooperation in defense with Germany, announced Chris Magezi, spokesperson for the Ugandan army, on the social network X.

“The Defense forces of the People of Uganda (UPDF), with immediate effect, suspended all the activities of military cooperation and defense in progress with the Federal Republic of Germany,” he said. “This decision follows credible intelligence services according to which the current German ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency Schauer, is actively engaged in subversive activities in the country. “This suspension” will remain in force until the complete resolution of the problem concerning the involvement of the ambassador with hostile pseudo-political-military forces operating in the country against the Ugandan government, “added Magezi.

On Friday, the Ugandan army had already accused certain European diplomatic missions of supporting destructive forces. The emphasis was placed on the actions of Mr. Schauer “unrelated to diplomatic work and contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations”.

According to the Agency France-Presse (AFP), the German Embassy in Uganda has not yet reacted to this decision.