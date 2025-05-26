Benin: modern markets underwater, the government explains

Faced with the recent viral images showing certain modern markets flooded after heavy rains, the Beninese government, through the voice of its spokesperson Léandre Houngbédji, wanted to bring clarification. According to him, the water infiltrations noted are not a structural failure, but result from an assumed technical choice aimed at promoting the natural ventilation of the premises.

“You have seen the architecture, the roof: it is not completely waterproof to allow good ventilation,” he said. This compromise, he explains, has been validated in the sanitary level, in order to ensure optimal comfort for users, in non-air-conditioned spaces. However, he admits that depending on the intensity of the rain and the direction of the wind, of the water can enter into certain areas of the market. “It is not a flood, it is necessary to put into perspective,” he insisted.

To limit the inconvenience, instructions have been given to the merchants so that they cover or properly store their goods during the rainy period. Agents are also mobilized to intervene in real time in the event of water accumulation.

“We made a choice between thermal comfort and total seal. But if it bothers and technicians recommend that the government could come back to it, “said the spokesperson.

Addressing another concern, Léandre Houngbédji recalled that users of modern markets, with the exception of shops, still do not pay any costs of occupying places, almost a year after their opening. A measure which, according to him, even if it does not claim to be social, represents a substantial effort of the State to support shopping women in their activity.