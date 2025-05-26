"Never lack respect for my daughter ...", Camille Makosso Recadre Axel Merryl

The Ivorian Reverend Pasteur Camille Makosso addressed the Beninese humorist and singer Axel Merryl, following a statement from the latter about his daughter Kimi Makosso. In a short video published on Tiktok, the Reverend Pasteur reacted firmly and denounces an attempt at media recovery.

For the past few days, a controversy has agitated the canvas between two influential personalities from French -speaking Africa. It is the Reverend Pasteur Camille Makosso and the Beninese humorist and singer Axel Merryl.

In question, a declaration by Axel Merryl on the set of the PEOPLEMIK program broadcast on the Ivorian channel the 3, in which he evoked the daughter of the pastor, Kimi Makosso in a deemed or even provocative manner. “Most people are rather from my image they enjoy,” replied Axel Merryl when he was asked about his relationship with Kimi Makosso, the eldest girl of General Camille Makosso.

Camille Makosso comes out of her hinges

Camille Makosso, known for her impactful speeches and her outspokenness, was quick to answer via a short Tiktok video. “My daughter is not a gadget for buzz!” “, he launched, visibly indignant.

For him, it is because his daughter has a light that he pleased Axel Merryl to get in touch with her. “I don’t think it’s the opposite, because we have all seen the history. This collaboration allowed you to make the largest audience with the Kimi clip. And those who boosted this clip are the inhabitants of Côte d’Ivoire. There are things that Ivorians do not like ”, he clarified.

Without directly mentioning the words of Axel Merryl, the pastor denounced an instrumentalization of the image of his daughter, which he wants to protect public debates and futile controversies.

“This is a piece of advice that I give you: no longer redo this kind of error. Kim can never enjoy your light, because you are not Jesus Christ. (…) I always respected you because I see that you are very talented. But never lack respect to my daughter as you did. She is focused on her business and business. She is not a nightclub or show girl, “warned Camille Makosso.

In the video, Makosso recalls that beyond his media image, he remains a father concerned with education and respect due to his children. He invites the Beninese artist to show more restraint and responsibility, especially when it comes to minor people.

For his part, Axel Merryl has not yet officially reacted to this outing. But on social networks, Internet users are divided. Some support Camille Makosso Makosso, believing that children should not be involved in the media games.