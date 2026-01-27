Ucad: bladed weapons seized, the ministry announces disciplinary and penal measures

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation announced disciplinary and penal measures on Friday after the discovery of bladed weapons and dangerous objects in student rooms in the university residences of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Ucad).

In a press release, the ministry indicates that these objects were found during “control operations carried out recently” by security agents from the Dakar University Works Center (Coud). The minister said he expressed his “deep concern at the presence of such objects in a university space which must remain a place of knowledge, tranquility, freedom and security”.

He recalls that “the introduction, possession and use of weapons, in any form whatsoever, are strictly prohibited in higher education establishments”.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Higher Education announces that, “alongside awareness-raising actions, other preventive measures will be applied in conjunction with the academic authorities and the national security forces.”

The press release specifies that “disciplinary and penal measures will be considered against any person whose responsibility is established in such acts”.

The minister, Daouda Ngom, finally calls on “all students to show responsibility and to abandon violence”, in order to “preserve security and social cohesion in our universities”.

Salla GUEYE