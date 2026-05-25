Africa CEO Forum 2026, Oligui Nguema praises Gabon’s opportunities

Presidents Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon took part in the Africa CEO Forum 2026 which is being held in Kigali from May 14 to 15, 2026. On this occasion, they moderated a presidential panel around the theme: “Can Africa transform its continental alliances into strategic assets?” “. An opportunity seized by President Oligui Nguema to invite businessmen to invest in his country.

Asked about investment policy in Gabon, President Oligui Nguema reaffirmed his country’s vision in favor of balanced partnerships, based on the creation of local value and joint ventures. “We ask everyone to come and invest in Gabon,” said the Head of State in front of an audience of businessmen.

For Oligui Nguema, Gabon is a country of opportunities with resources such as manganese, oil as well as vast available land. He said his government has implemented several reforms intended to improve the business climate.

During the panel, the Head of State structured his vision around three major axes: making African alliances instruments of peace and stability; strengthen South-South economic cooperation through African industrial champions, joint ventures and regional infrastructure; and guarantee compliance with commitments in order to move from declarations to concrete actions, particularly in terms of local transformation of resources and economic sovereignty.

“African countries need unity to build themselves,” said Mr. Nguema.

In his speech, the Gabonese president pleaded for a pragmatic Pan-Africanism, focused on concrete results and economic integration capable of transforming African alliances into real strategic assets.

The Gabonese head of state also praised the quality of the forum, while placing the reflection in a historical perspective, highlighting past experiences of African cooperation as well as the challenges linked to their sustainability.

Aliou KANDE, special envoy to Kigali