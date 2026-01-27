Diomaye Plan for Casamance: an execution rate of 32% in Kolda

The commune of Kolda hosted, on Thursday, a regional operational planning workshop for the Diomaye Plan for Casamance (Pdc), in order to strengthen the implementation of the program intended for displaced populations returning to their lands.

The plan, with an overall budget of 53.6 billion FCfa, including 13.7 billion for Kolda, displays an execution rate of only 32%, according to participants. The main obstacles identified concern the absence of a consolidated planning document, delays in execution by certain ministries and partners, as well as a lack of steering and coordination.

Elhadj Ndiogou Diouf, special advisor to the President of the Republic, stressed that “this workshop will allow us to have clear indicators, to plan correctly and above all to achieve our objectives on time”. Iba Sané, director general of the National Agency for the Revival of Economic and Social Activities in Casamance (Anrac), added that the discussions will allow “real appropriation of the program by the populations” and the development of a reference document to guide future interventions.