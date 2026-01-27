The Armed Forces pay tribute to soldier Cheikh Manga who died in the Central African Republic

Senegal paid this Friday a solemn tribute to soldier 1st class Cheikh Manga, of the armored battalion, who died as part of external operations in the Central African Republic with MINUSCA.

The body raising ceremony took place at the main hospital in Dakar under the presidency of the Minister of the Armed Forces, Army General (2s) Birame Diop, in the presence of numerous military authorities and relatives of the deceased.

Posthumously, Cheikh Manga was elevated to the rank of Knight in the National Order of the Lion, a distinction awarded by the Minister of the Armed Forces, thus saluting his commitment and sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation.

The Senegalese Nation bows to the memory of this soldier, symbol of the courage and dedication of the Senegalese armed forces in international missions.

Salla GUEYE