U20 Women’s World Cup: Cameroon eliminated by Brazil in the 8th finals

Cameroon has been eliminated from the U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia after losing 1-3 to Brazil in the round of 16 tonight.

Great chance for Africa to climb on the podium, Cameroon will not go beyond the round of 16 of the U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Colombia. The junior Indomitable Lionesses were eliminated from the competition after their defeat against Brazil last night. Facing the Auriverdes U20 in a match played in Bogota, the Cameroonians lost by a score of 3-1.

Although well on board, with the opening goal scored by Naomi Eto in the 22nd minute, coach Hassan Balla’s fillies were overturned after half an hour of play. Visibly helped by the referee of the game who awarded a generous penalty to the Brazilian team, Priscilla and Dudinha, author of a double, will zigzag the Cameroonians to offer victory to the Seleção.

With Cameroon’s defeat, Africa only has Nigeria left to hope to win the Grail. The Falconets will face Japan this Friday in Bogota, starting at 2am (GMT+1), in the other match of these round of 16.