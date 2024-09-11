Cameroon: FECAFOOT denies suspension of Marc Brys

In a statement this Wednesday, the Cameroon Football Federation formally denied the suspension of the national coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys.

In an unofficial document posted this Wednesday on social networks and widely relayed by the press, we learned of the suspension of Cameroon’s national coach, Marc Brys. The note informed that the Belgian technician was removed from the bench of the Indomitable Lions for a period of three months.

A decision taken by the FECAFOOT emergency committee at the end of a meeting. Several serious breaches including inciting players to rebel, a clear refusal to follow the instructions of Fecafoot, were among other reasons that would have pushed the national body to impose this sanction on its coach.

Highly anticipated to confirm or deny this big news, FECAFOOT has finally reacted. In an official statement this Wednesday evening, the administration of Samuel Eto’o made a formal denial. For the Cameroonian Football Federation, “this attempt by malicious actors with unavowed intentions aims to tarnish the image of FECAFOOT.”