U17 World Cup (F): Kenya crushed by North Korea and eliminated

Kenya conceded its second defeat in the group stage of the U17 Women’s World Cup after its setback against North Korea (0-3) this weekend. A result which eliminates the Kenyans from the competition.

For its first participation in a final phase of the Women’s World Cup, Kenya will not progress beyond the group stages. Harambee Stars are eliminated from the tournament after their second consecutive defeat. Already beaten by England, the Kenyans lost again, this time against North Korea.

Indeed, against the North Korean team in a match counting for the second day, the Kenya team was beaten with a score of 3-0. Ryu-Gyong So, who scored twice, and Kuk-Hyang Ri scored the three goals in the game.

The Kenyans will face Mexico next Wednesday in the third and final group day. The opportunity for African ambassadors to save honor.