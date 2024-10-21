U17 World Cup (F): Nigeria in quarter-final, Zambia exits the competition

Nigeria is assured of playing in the quarter-finals of the U17 Women’s World Cup after its victory against Ecuador (4-0) this weekend. Beaten by Poland (0-2) this Monday, Zambia is eliminated from the competition.

Nigeria will compete in the quarter-finals of the 2024 U17 Women’s World Cup which is taking place in the Dominican Republic. The Super Falcons are assured of playing in the knockout stages after their victory against Ecuador this weekend. Indeed opposed to the Ecuadorian team in a meeting counting for the second day of group A, the fillies of coach Bankole Olanrewaju Olowookere won with a score of 4-0.

Great architect of this demonstration of force, Shakirat Moshood scored twice, including a penalty. Harmony Chidi and Peace Effiong also attended the party. Executioner of New Zealand (4-1) on the first day, Nigeria takes the lead in Pool A with 6 points. The Nigerians will try to make a big splash on the third day, against the Dominicans, hosts of the tournament, next Tuesday.

Highlights of U17 World Cup: Nigeria 🇳🇬 4- 0 Ecuador 🇪🇨 ⚽️ Shakirat Moshood 28′ (Pen)

⚽️ Chidi Harmony 54′

⚽️ Peace Effiong 66′

⚽️ Shakirat Moshood 90+7′ What a team 🇳🇬🔥 pic.twitter.com/XPRKyI21N4 — Olawale Ayeni 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@VjWale) October 20, 2024

Zambia exits the competition

In the other match of this second day, Zambia was beaten by Poland. In a match where they fought valiantly, the Chipolopolos ladies finally lost with a score of 2-0. A new setback for the Zambians, eliminated from the tournament, already beaten by Brazil (0-1) on the first day.