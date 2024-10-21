Morocco: Emmanuel Macron and his wife expected in Rabat

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Morocco, scheduled for October 28 to 30, follows an invitation from King Mohammed VI. It aims to strengthen the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries, as confirmed by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancery.

This trip testifies to the depth of the links between France and Morocco, anchored in a strong partnership and supported by the mutual desire of the two leaders to consolidate their exchanges. In September, the Élysée had already announced this visit, accompanied by a letter from King Mohammed VI in which he welcomed the promising prospects for bilateral relations and reiterated his invitation to Emmanuel Macron.

The two nations plan to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including military, and develop economic initiatives to leverage their political alignment.

Commercial relations, already growing strongly, are expected to continue, as evidenced by a record French exports to Morocco, reaching 690 million euros in February 2024. This dynamism opens up new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in industrial sectors. , agricultural and defense.