U17 World Cup 2023: bad news for the Cubs before Morocco-Mali

The Lion Cubs of the Atlas will be deprived of their offensive asset, Mohamed Katiba, suspended, while Morocco faces Mali this Saturday, in the quarter-final of the 2023 U17 World Cup.

Morocco will not be able to count on Mohamed Katiba for the African clash against Mali this weekend. The last two representatives of the continent face each other this Saturday at the Manahan stadium in Java, during the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup which is taking place in Indonesia. Spearhead of this Cherifian team, the midfielder is suspended for this match for accumulation of yellow cards.

The player from Hassania d’Agadir received two yellow cards against Indonesia (in the group stage) and against Iran in the round of 16. Which does not allow him to be lined up for this match, the first quarter-final in the history of the Moroccan Cubs.

As a reminder, the quarter-final between Morocco and Mali is scheduled for November 25, 2023 in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, from 1 p.m. (GMT+1). The other posters will pit France against Uzbekistan, Brazil against Argentina and Spain against Germany on November 24 and 25.