Cameroon records record number of cholera vaccinations

In response to a persistent cholera epidemic, Cameroon carried out an exemplary vaccination campaign. In 21 months, more than seven million people have benefited from reactive vaccination, reaching coverage of 94.64%.

Recent figures published by the Global Cholera Task Force reveal the extent of the actions taken by Cameroon to fight this disease. Since January 2022, the country has vaccinated 7,255,833 people with Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), out of a total of 7,626,691 doses available, reaching coverage of almost 95%. However, despite these efforts, the epidemic persists, currently affecting three regions – Center, Littoral and South-West – with 21,1822 cumulative cases and 506 deaths recorded so far, representing a case fatality rate of 2.39%.

This situation is exacerbated by the instability present in several regions of the country, forcing many people to move to large cities such as Yaoundé and Douala. The precarious living conditions in these areas, characterized by a lack of hygiene, access to drinking water and adequate sanitation, favor the spread of cholera. Populations living in makeshift shelters are particularly exposed to this risk of contamination.

The capital, Yaoundé, became the epicenter of this epidemic and was the scene of an emergency vaccination campaign in August 2023. This initiative was carried out with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) , Unicef ​​and GAVI, thus highlighting international collaboration to fight this health crisis.