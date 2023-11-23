2026 World Cup (Q): Togo faces Senegal in Kégué, Cameroon and Libya back to back

Togo and Senegal parted with a goalless draw (0-0) this Tuesday in Kégué, on the occasion of the second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In Benghazi, Cameroon and Libya draws (0-0).

Togo signed its second outing without a victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Tuesday. Against Senegal this evening, on the occasion of the second day, the Eperviers finished the game with a goalless draw (0 -0). Long dominated by the Lions of Téranga, coach Paulo Duarte’s men were able to turn their backs to keep their clean sheets.

With this result, Senegal takes the lead in Group B, thanks to a better goal difference (+4 against +1) ahead of the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan with whom they have the same number of points (4pts). The DRC Leopards come third with three units on the clock, followed by the Sparrowhawks (2pts), the Mourabitounes (1pt) and the Desert Falcons (1pt).

In group B, Libya neutralized Cameroon (1-1) in Benghazi. However, leading the score on a penalty goal from Olivier Ntcham in the 34th minute, the Indomitable Lions were caught at the mark before the break, on a goal from Abdulmunem Aleiyan, Libya’s only scorer. In the ranking, Cameroon is first with four points, tied with Cape Verde (2nd) and Libya (3rd).