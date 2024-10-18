U17 Women’s World Cup 2024: Kenya falls from the start against England

Kenya suffered its first defeat at the 2024 U17 Women’s World Cup after its setback against England (0-2) on Thursday, on the first day of Pool C.

From the kick-off, the Kenyans were able to stand up to the English, showing great organization on the pitch. However, the first half took a decisive turn in the 29th minute: a ball from Omotara Junaid hit the hand of Halima Imbachi in the box, resulting in a penalty for England. Lola Brown did not miss this opportunity and opened the scoring for her team.

Despite this setback, Kenya continued to fight. Led by Marion Serenge and Valerie Nekesa, the Kenyans increased their offensive incursions, putting the English defense to the test. Their tenacity and combativeness were remarkable, demonstrating promising potential for the rest of the tournament.

In the final minutes of the match, England sealed their victory with a second goal scored by Lauryn Thompson in the 87th minute. However, even if the final score is against them, the Kenyans showed great promise for the future.