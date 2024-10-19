CAN Beach Soccer 2024: the complete schedule of matches

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the schedule for the final phase of CAN Beach Soccer 2024. The competition will take place in Hurghada, Egypt, from October 19 to 26.

The tournament will kick off this Saturday, with a Morocco-Tanzania poster. The Atlas Lions came third in the two previous editions and will this time try to get on the first leg of the podium. For their part, the Tanzanians dream of going far in this competition for their first participation.

Title holders and in the running for a fifth consecutive coronation, Senegal will enter the fray against Mauritania on Sunday. The Beach Lions will then continue against Malawi and Mozambique next Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The semi-finals will be played on October 24. Ditto for the fifth and sixth place classification matches. The third place match will be played on October 26 just before the grand final scheduled for the same day.

The complete program (Times in GMT)

Saturday October 19

• Morocco – Tanzania (Group A) at 12 p.m.

• Egypt – Ghana, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday October 20

• Senegal – Mauritania, 11:30 a.m. (Group B)

• Mozambique – Malawi, 1:30 p.m.

Monday October 21

• Morocco – Ghana, 9:00 a.m.

• Senegal – Malawi, 10:30 a.m.

• Egypt – Tanzania, 12:00 p.m.

• Mozambique – Mauritania, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday October 22

• Tanzania – Ghana, 9:00 a.m.

• Malawi – Mauritania, 10:30 a.m.

• Morocco – Egypt, 12:00 p.m.

• Mozambique – Senegal, 1:30 p.m.