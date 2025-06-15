Tunisia: XI congratulates kaà¯s saà¯ed for his re -election

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations to Kaïs Saïed this Wednesday for his re -election to the presidency of Tunisia. He stressed in his message that China and Tunisia have a solid traditional friendship.

In recent years, under the joint leadership of the two leaders, bilateral relations have experienced healthy and constant development, marked by fruitful exchanges and reinforced cooperation in several fields, thus consolidating this friendship.

Xi Jinping recalled that during the state visit of Kaïs Saïed in China last May, they had jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership, raising relations between the two countries at a higher level.

In addition, the Chinese president expressed his commitment to further strengthen these relations and to seize the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year to deepen exchanges, cooperation in various sectors, and ensure sustainable and stable development of this strategic partnership.