CAN Feminine 2026 (Q): Benin inherits the Sierra Leone, the complete drawing

The CAF proceeded this Thursday at the draw for the eliminations of the female CAN Morocco 2025. Benin will face the Sierra Leone in the first round.

The 38 nations in the running for the final phase of the women’s CAN Morocco 2025 are now set on their fate. The CAF proceeded this Thursday at the draw for the qualifying phases. Also in the race, Benin inherited the Sierra Leone in the first round. For its part, the South Sudan fell on Algeria while the DRC will be measured in Botswana.

The other posters of the first round puts Senegal in Chad, Tunisia against Kenya and Mali against Gabon. The matches will take place in double confrontation during the International Trêve FIFA from February 2025 (February 17 to 26).

The teams that will emerge victorious will join the exempt nations of the first round to compose the matches of the second eliminatory round. It is the title holder, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. The matches will be held from October 20 to 28, 2025.

The teams qualified at the end of the second round (scheduled from February 17 to 26, 2026) will join Morocco, a country-based host, to complete the list of the 12 teams participating in the final phase.

The draw for the female CAN eliminations 2026

First round

Second round