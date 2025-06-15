Gabon: a landslide caused by torrential rains made 04 dead

At least four people lost their lives and several others were seriously injured during a landslide caused by heavy rains in the southern districts of Libreville, the Gabonese capital, local media reported on Monday.

The deaths were identified in the PK6 district, located in the 5ᵉ arrondissement, where entire avenues were overwhelmed by the floods. The victims were buried under the rubble of a wall which collapsed under the violence of bad weather.

For several days, strong precipitation has been falling on Libreville and its surroundings, causing significant human and material damage. This drama recalls a precedent that occurred in October 2018, when nine members of the same family had died in a landslide in the PK8 district of the same arrondissement.