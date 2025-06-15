Explosion of a terrestrial mine in Tunisia: a dead man and an injured in the region of Kasserine

Gabon: a landslide caused by torrential rains made 04 dead

ByThe Mwebantu Team

At least four people lost their lives and several others were seriously injured during a landslide caused by heavy rains in the southern districts of Libreville, the Gabonese capital, local media reported on Monday.

The deaths were identified in the PK6 district, located in the 5ᵉ arrondissement, where entire avenues were overwhelmed by the floods. The victims were buried under the rubble of a wall which collapsed under the violence of bad weather.

For several days, strong precipitation has been falling on Libreville and its surroundings, causing significant human and material damage. This drama recalls a precedent that occurred in October 2018, when nine members of the same family had died in a landslide in the PK8 district of the same arrondissement.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.