The former president of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF), Wadie Jary, was sentenced to four years in prison for corruption, according to information reported by the BBC.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Sports told AFP that the conviction was linked to a ” illegal contract between the FTF and a technical director Under the presidency of Jary.

Elected at the head of the FTF in 2012, Jary led the Tunisian football body for more than a decade, but his mandate was marked by numerous charges of irregularities. He was notably cited in matches of matches of matches, financial embezzlement and money laundering, accusations which he has always refuted.

This conviction marks a new stage in the fight against corruption in Tunisian football, while the country seeks to clean up the management of its king sport.