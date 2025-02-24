Benin – Death of Willy Mignon: this moving tribute from his ex -partner Dossi

The world of Beninese music is struck by an immense loss with the death of the artist Willy Mignon, which occurred on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the Yalgado hospital in Ouagadougou, in Burkina Faso, from a short illness. If the disappearance of this talent leaves an immeasurable vacuum, it is the upsetting tribute of the singer Dossi, her former companion and mother of their son of about 12 years old who particularly moved her fans this Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Three weeks after this tragic loss, Dossi expressed his sorrow through a sincere and moving message, published in legend of his song “Lomi-Lomi”arranged by Willy Mignon in 2006. This tribute reveals both their artistic and personal complicity. She evokes with emotion this time when they worked together in the studio of Gogoyi Akwêgnon Prosperous (GAP)a period marked by a deep determination to revolutionize Beninese music.

She recalls how carefully each note and each word of this piece were carefully chosen to express their gratitude to God for the talent which had been granted to them. Dossi symbolically asks Willy Mignon, now in the afterlife, to tell the angels and to God their dedication and their passion to wear the colors of Benin music high.

“Do not forget to say how determined we were to bring the musical revolution of 229”she confides in her tribute. This intimate and powerful tribute underlines the deep impact of Willy Mignon in his life, both as an artist and as a father.

A musical journey marked by innovation

Born April 29, 1986 in Parakou, Willy Mignon began his very young musical career. He distinguished himself alongside his sisters in the city of Ouidah, quickly becoming the chief of the orchestra of the General Education College 2 of Ouidah. Later, he joined the B52 cannons of the Porto-Novo campus as a bass player.

In June 2007, he launched the concept “Noudjihou”, accompanied by the release of his first album. This project was very successful with young people and propels Willy Mignon to the front of the Beninese music scene. Throughout his career, Willy Mignon has enriched the Beninese musical landscape with significant titles such as: Mindédji, Lintchin, Mimanonwlao.

His creations, combining traditional rhythms and modern sounds, have helped to forge his unique artistic identity. The loss of Willy Mignon is felt as a real shock for the Beninese music industry. His talent, his passion and his commitment leave behind an immense void.

However, thanks to shared memories, sincere tributes like that of Dosssi and his musical heritage, his work will continue to vibrate in the hearts of his fans.