CAN Female 2026 (Q): Senegal qualified in the second round, without playing

Opponent of Chad in the first round, Senegal validated its ticket for the second round of the female CAN qualifiers 2026 after the Sao package.

Senegal will not have to fight to compost its ticket. The teranga lionesses qualified for the second round of the female caf eliminations 2026 following the Chad package. The Senegalese should face the Sao in double confrontation, in the first round.

According to information from Africopsports, the Chadian selection has decided to give up this continental tournament for reasons which it did not reveal. A withdrawal that gives victory to Team Senegal, winner on a green carpet. The lionesses will now wait for the second round of this first round, scheduled for February 25, to know their opponents in the second qualifying round.