CAN Handball Senior Ladies: Senegal and Egypt in the semi-finals

Senegal and Egypt snatched the last two qualifying tickets for the semi-finals of the CAN Handball Seniors Ladies 2024 after their victory against Cameroon and the DRC respectively.

Senegal will also compete in the semi-finals of the 2024 Senior Ladies Handball CAN which takes place in the DRC. The Lionesses of Téranga snatched their ticket for the last four after their victory against Cameroon. At the end of a very lively meeting, the Senegalese won with a score of 26-19.

Egypt ejects host nation

The last qualifying ticket went to Egypt. The Pharaonnes obtained their passport for the semi-finals after their victory against the DRC. Against the host country, the Egyptians won with a close score of 23-22. The Magrébines therefore join Tunisia, Angola and Senegal, also qualified for the last four.