Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed extends the state of emergency until the end of 2025

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed decided, this Thursday, to extend the state of emergency in Tunisia until the end of 2025.

This decision was formalized through a presidential decree published in the Official Journal from Tunisia. According to this decree, “The state of emergency is extended throughout the national territory from January 31, 2025 to December 31, 2025”.

Last December, Saied had already extended the state of emergency for one month until the end of January 2025. This regime gives the Ministry of the Interior exceptional powers, such as the prohibition of rallies, the introduction of fire covers, the search of premises, as well as media control, radio programs and cinematographic and theatrical productions. These measures can be applied without prior judicial authorization, which arouses many criticisms at the local and international levels of human rights.

As a reminder, the state of emergency had been established for the first time on November 24, 2015 following a terrorist attack, before being renewed several times. The last extension covered the period from January 31 to December 31, 2024.