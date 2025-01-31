Tensions in the DRC: the French Minister of Foreign Affairs in Kinshasa

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, arrived in Kinshasa and was received by the president, announced Giscard Kusema, deputy director of the presidential press of Félix Tshisekedi.

A French diplomat confirmed that Mr. Barrot had landed in Kinshasa, a few days after the incursion of the M23 rebels, supported by the Rwandan army, in the city of Goma, continuing their offensive to the south. This climbing has been the most serious rise in tensions since 2012 in this conflict of several decades.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to comment on the situation. Tuesday, demonstrators attacked several foreign embassies, including the French representation in Kinshasa, pushing the police to disperse the crowd with tear gas, in a climate of strong protests related to the conflict in the east of the country.

Wednesday, Barrot declared before the Parliament that a diplomatic solution should be privileged and that France would fully engage in the mediation efforts between the parties in conflict. Note that Rwanda faces strong criticism from the international community for its involvement in Congo, while the United Nations warns the risk of an extension of violence in a regional conflict.