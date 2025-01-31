The Ugandan army strengthens its positions in eastern DRC

The Ugandan army (UPDF) has announced the strengthening of its military devices in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in response to attacks by the M23 armed group supported by Rwanda. This decision aims to secure Uganda and prevent other armed factions from exploiting instability.

The UPDF will adopt an “advanced defensive posture” to prevent any foray and protect Ugandan strategic interests. She collaborates with the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) to counter threats to the region.

In addition, the UPDF continues the hunt for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an active rebellious group in the northeast of the DRC, responsible for numerous murderous attacks. Despite the deployment of the UPDF and the FARDC, violence persists.

This military power is part of a climate of increasing tensions between the countries of the Great Lakes. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the M23, while Uganda tries to preserve his safety. Civilians are on massive violence and the international community calls for a dialogue to appease the crisis.