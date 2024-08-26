Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed carries out a major ministerial reshuffle

Following the change of Prime Minister at the beginning of August, Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed carried out a major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, August 25, replacing 19 ministers, including those of Foreign Affairs and Defense, as well as three secretaries of state, without providing any explanation.

The reshuffle comes just over a month before the presidential election and follows the dismissal of the prime minister in early August, whose position remains vacant. Mohamed Ali Nafti, a former diplomat who served in several Tunisian embassies, including in Greece, Spain and South Korea, has been appointed foreign minister. He had previously served as secretary of state to the foreign minister before being dismissed from his post in 2021.

Khaled Shili, a former diplomat and former official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Minister of Defense.

Furthermore, the presidency indicated that the three new secretaries of state will assist the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Water Resources, and Employment.

Kaïs Saïed, aged 66 and democratically elected in 2019, concentrated all powers in a coup on July 25, 2021, and faces accusations of authoritarian drift from the opposition and his detractors.