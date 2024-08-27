CAN 2025 (Q): Nigeria’s list against Benin and Rwanda

In a post on its X account, the Nigerian Football Federation published the list of coach Bruno Labbadia for the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Super Eagles will face Benin and Rwanda next September.

Nigeria will also play in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Housed in Group D, the Super will face Benin and Rwanda on September 7 and 10. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the qualifying phases.

For this double confrontation, the coach Bruno Labbadia has just announced the list of selected players. A group composed of headliners including Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, William Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi. The 58-year-old coach has also called upon a few new players.

Nigeria’s list against Benin and Rwanda: