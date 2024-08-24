Gabon: Mpox enters the territory

Gabon recently reported its first case of Mpox, a viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, joining the Central African countries facing this worrying resurgence.

This first case was identified in a traveler returning from Uganda, a country already heavily affected by this disease since the emergence of a new variant of the virus. The information was communicated by the Gabonese Ministry of Health in a statement published Thursday and relayed by AFP on Friday. “On August 22, 2024, the government announced the first case of Mpox in Gabon “, the statement said.

In response, the Ministry has adopted several measures aimed at strengthening preparedness and prevention against the importation of this disease. Among these measures is the maximum activation of epidemiological surveillance systems and the acquisition of the necessary resources to diagnose Mpox on a national scale.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease, transmissible from animals to humans, but can also spread between humans through close contact. Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain and skin lesions, making it a particularly feared threat in regions of Central Africa, as indicated by a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).