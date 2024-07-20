Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed announces his candidacy for a new term

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed declared this Friday, July 19, 2024, his intention to run again in the presidential election scheduled for October 6.

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed, who took the reins of power in 2019, has officially announced his candidacy for a new term in the presidential election on October 6. This statement was made via a video released by the presidency, in which Mr. Saïed stressed his determination to continue his political commitment.

“I officially announce my candidacy for the presidential election of October 6 to continue the fight in the battle of national liberation”President Saied said. Since a coup in the summer of 2021, he has consolidated his control over the country, concentrating executive, legislative and judicial powers in his hands.

The announcement comes amid a profound political transformation in Tunisia. In July 2021, Kaïs Saïed suspended parliament, dismissed the prime minister, and assumed quasi-dictatorial powers, a move he justified as necessary to save the country from economic and health crises. However, this centralization of power has drawn strong criticism, both domestically and internationally, with some accusing him of authoritarianism.