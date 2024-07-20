Transfer window: Joel Matip targeted by Bayer Leverkusen

Without a club since his departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-2024 season, Joel Matip could bounce back at Bayer Leverkusen. The German club is in negotiations with the Cameroonian for an arrival this summer.

According to the German press, talks are underway between the two parties with a view to a signing. A file that is particularly close to the hearts of the reigning German champions, who have bet on the Indomitable Lion to compensate for the absence of Jonathan Tah, who left for Bayern Munich.

If the deal is concluded, it would undoubtedly be a good destination for the 32-year-old player, who will return to a championship that no longer holds any secrets for him, having played in several clubs (Weitmar 45, Bochum, Schalke 04) before joining Liverpool in 2016. In any case, the Cameroonian hopes with all his heart that the negotiations are successful. To be continued…….