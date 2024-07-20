Somalia: More than 20 al-Shabab members killed in joint operation

The Somali Defense Ministry announced on Friday the death of more than 20 members of the al-Shabab movement during military operations in Galmudug and Hirshabelle states.

The Somali Ministry of Defense said through its spokesman Sheikh Abu Bakr Mohammed that more than 20 members of the al-Shabab terrorist movement were killed in joint military operations by the Somali army and civilian forces in the central states of Galmudug and Hirshabelle. The announcement was carried by the official Somali News Agency.

“More than 20 members of the al-Shabab movement were killed, while others were injured, following joint military operations carried out by the army and civilian forces of Galmudug and Hirshabelle states”the spokesman said, stressing that during these interventions, the army also confiscated large quantities of weapons held by the group’s fighters.

These operations targeted three strategic locations in the region, as part of the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the threat posed by al-Shabab. The group, active since 2007, has been waging a violent insurgency against the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

A week ago, a similar operation had already resulted in the deaths of 50 al-Shabab members in Msegway district, Galmudug state. These coordinated actions show an intensification of military efforts after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against the terrorist group.