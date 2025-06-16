Tunisia: President kaà¯s saà¯ed proceeds to a vast ministerial reshuffle

After the change of Prime Minister at the beginning of August, Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed proceeded on Sunday August 25 to a major ministerial reshuffle, replacing 19 ministers, including those of foreign affairs and defense, as well as three secretaries of state, without providing explanations.

This reshuffle comes just over a month from the presidential election and follows the dismissal of the Prime Minister in early August, the position of which remains vacant. Mohamed Ali Nafti, former diplomat used in several Tunisian embassies, notably in Greece, Spain and South Korea, was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. He had previously been Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs before being removed from his functions in 2021.

Khaled Shili, former diplomat and former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Minister of Defense.

In addition, the presidency said that the three new secretaries of state will assist the ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture and hydraulic resources, as well as employment.

Kaïs Saïed, 66 years old and democratically elected in 2019, concentrated all the powers during a coup on July 25, 2021, and faces charges of authoritarian drift on the part of the opposition and his detractors.