Central African Republic: France relaunches its financial aid after 03 years of suspension

France has granted budget aid of 10 million euros to the Central African Republic, without conditionality, thus marking its first direct financial support for three years.

This donation, announced by the French Embassy at a press conference in Bangui on November 13, was paid by the French Development Agency. It is part of an approach to re -engage and standardization of bilateral relations, and will directly finance operations aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and democratic governance of the Central African state.

In 2021, France had frozen this aid and suspended its military cooperation with the Central African Republic, accused of complicity in an anti -French campaign orchestrated by Moscow. Last April, Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Faustin-Archange Touadéra met in Paris, adopting a roadmap to relaunch their partnership and establish a constructive relationship.

Note that the Central African Republic is one of the countries of French -speaking Africa where the influence of Paris has been questioned for the benefit of Russia in recent years. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have also distanced themselves from the old colonial power, while Russia gradually strengthens its presence in the region.