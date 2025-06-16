Kenya: the opposition refuses any government coalition with President Ruto

The main opposition coalition in Kenya, Azimio-Oka, announced that it would not join the extended government proposed by President William Ruto. The opposition calls for a national constitutional convention to resolve the current crisis.

“The Azimio-Oka coalition will not be part of the extended government proposed or any other government with the Kenya Kwanza coalition”, said the Azimio-Oka coalition, the main opposition force in Kenya in a statement released by email after a meeting of its groups on Wednesday.

Faced with a national crisis marked by massive demonstrations, Azimio-Oka proposes the organization of a national constitutional convention led by the people, provided they obtain a consensus and an agreement of all stakeholders. This proposal aims to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the current political crisis.

The demonstrations, which started in mid-June in reaction to government projects to introduce new taxes on various basic necessities, were marked by violence. The Kenya National Human Rights Commission reports that at least 53 people have lost their lives and more than 400 have been injured since the start of protests.

In response to the rise in tensions, President Ruto tried to calm the situation by removing the proposed taxes and by resolving his office. He also accepted the resignation of the police chief, hoping to appease the anger of the demonstrators.

Despite these measures, the opposition remains firm in its claims. It requires the arrest of officers responsible for violence against peaceful demonstrators and the unconditional release of all held Kenyans. In addition, Kenyan police prohibited demonstrations in the capital, Nairobi, following deadly violence.